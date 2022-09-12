‘That starts with me’: Matt LaFleur drops truth on ugly Packers loss

Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.

Matt LaFleur was asked about the state of the Packers during his post-game media availability session and delivered a doozy of a quote as detailed by Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“Obviously, it wasn’t very good. That starts with me. I have to have a better plan for the team and get the guys prepared.”

Disappointing, right? Well, LaFleur wasn’t done. No, after lamenting the frequency at which the Packers have found themselves down a week into the regular season, the fourth-year head coach left an ounce of optimism to cut the bitterness of a blowout loss to a division rival.

“This two years in a row that we’ve come out and not looked prepared. Certainly all of us will look inward, and will make the necessary corrections.”

Will the Packers be this bad forever? Unlikely; Aaron Rodgers’ is still one of the best performers in the NFL, his starting tackles will eventually return to the field, and the connections between the veteran quarterback and his new wide receivers will only strengthen as they record more and more reps. When the season comes to an end, the Packers will likely be in the playoff conversation as they are almost every season, and this loss will be remembered as nothing more than a minor bump in the world.