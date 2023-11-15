Comedian Matt Rife discusses what a major impact social media platforms like TikTok have had on his successful career.

Rife is no stranger in the TikTok universe. After all, he's amassed more than 17 million fans on the platform.

“Oh, it's changed absolutely everything,” Rife starts with when asked about how social platforms like TikTok have impacted his career in an interview with Variety.

“I mean the name of this game is exposure at this point. Stand-up isn't about being funny. Rarely do the funniest comedians get the recognition they deserve. There are so many amazingly talented comedians out there who don't get the right opportunities to be in the position that I'm in right now,” the comedian added.

As for what TikTok has done for him, he doesn't hold back.

“TikTok provided that exposure that I could not, for the life of me, for years figure out how to get,” Rife said.

He added, “That was kind of the purpose with the first two specials like maybe we can gain a following from this, and we did a little bit. But TikTok just has such an expansive algorithm. You can reach so many people.”

The comedian has a new stand-up special coming out on Netflix today. In it, he discusses social media trolls and discovering his dad's porn stash, amongst other things.

As for Matt Rife's TikTok, we're pretty sure those numbers will continue increasing. He's consistently hilarious on there, and followers can't get enough.