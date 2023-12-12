Comedian may have gone too far with comments towards a six-year-old.

Comedian Matt Rife is known for his edgy humor. However, he may have taken things a bit too far with his comments towards a six-year-old. At least for some people.

There's some backlash after the comedian told the young boy that his mother purchases his present with profits from her OnlyFans account, Fox News reported.

Matt Rife experienced backlash from getting into an online feud with a six-year-old

Bunny Hedaya, a TikTok user, criticized the comedian about his recent standup special, Natural Selection, which streams on Netflix.

It stems from a black eye comment he made in his standup routine. He joked about cooking, women, and getting hit in the face. The punchline was about a waitress with a black eye and how the employer let her still work with the obvious bruise.

He added, “I figure if we start the show with domestic violence, the rest of the show should be smooth sailing.”

After some upset people from this spoke out, Rife put out a statement that directed users on social media to link, offering an “apology” if they were offended. It took users to a website where helmets could be purchased.

Hedaya's son didn't like what he saw and told the comedian, “Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible rings] also. And you're mean to girls.”

This made the comedian respond.

“Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!…and Santa isn't real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck,” was Rife's response.

Her followers started getting on Matt Rife and how he's not acting his age and more. It appears he's dug himself into a hole for quite a few people.

But, as they say, comedy is subjective.