UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev continues on the main card with a fight between Matt Schnell and Steve Erceg in the flyweight division. Schnell is coming off a TKO stoppage loss in his last fight and is coming off a 15-month layoff meanwhile, Erceg has now won 10 straight fights and has won both of his fights inside the octagon. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Schnell-Erceg prediction and pick.
Matt Schnell (16-7) is finally making his return to the octagon after a 15-month layoff and a devastating knockout loss to Matheus Nicolau in his last fight. Schnell was already scheduled to face off against Steve Erceg back in November 2023 but had to withdraw from the bout and now four months later they finally get to square off inside the octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 87.
Steve Erceg (11-1) is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak and has won both of his fights inside the octagon thus far. He is already ranked inside the top 15 of the rankings and will be looking to get into the top 10 when he takes UFC flyweight veteran Matt Schnell this weekend at the UFC Apex.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 87 Odds: Matt Schnell-Steve Erceg Odds
Matt Schnell: +355
Steve Erceg: -435
Over 1.5 rounds: -130
Under 1.5 rounds: +100
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Matt Schnell Will Win
Matt Schnell is looking to make up for lost time when he steps into the octagon on the heels of a 15-month layoff this weekend at UFC Vegas 87. Injuries and canceled fights have kept him out of action for a while but he is still a top-10 ranked flyweight and will look to preserve that ranking when he steps in there to square off against the surging Steve “AstroBoy” Erceg.
Schnell was a promising flyweight prospect who burst onto the scene with wins in four out of his first six fights in the UFC. Since then he has dropped three of his next five fights, just fighting six times over five years. Now, Schnell gets to take on the surging Steve Erceg who's a tricky opponent to gameplan against. However, Schnell is a very well-rounded fighter who can win fights on the feet or in transitions on the mat. He's going to need to press the action and bring the fight to Erceg where he can land his combinations, all while defending takedowns in the process. If he can do that he score the massive upset and get back on track.
Why Steve Erceg Will Win
Steve Erceg burst onto the scene as the top flyweight prospect out of Australia. He was slated to make his UFC debut against another prospect Clayton Carpenter but Carpenter had to withdraw from the fight thus throwing Erceg into the deep end against David Dvorak. Erceg dominated the 25-fight veteran and took his ranking along with it. He's now 2-0 in the UFC and is looking to extend his winning streak to 11 when he finally gets to take on Matt Schnell this weekend at UFC Vegas 87.
Erceg is a well-rounded fighter that's able to outstrike his opponents on the feet utilizing his speed, movement, and his kicks to keep them at bay. But, it's his grappling is where he shines the most and that is where he will have his biggest advantage in this fight against Matt Schnell. While Erceg can certainly land the knockout blow on the feet the way he flows in transitions on the mat, if he were to take the fight to the mat he can end it right then and there to keep his winning ways going.
Final Matt Schnell-Steve Erceg Prediction & Pick
This should be a fun scrap between these two top-ranked flyweight contenders. Matt Schnell truly had the skills to be a legit title contender early in his UFC career but he has fallen apart ever since with injuries and just bad fighting habits which have cost him. This fight certainly is not a great matchup for him. Even though he may possess the power on the feet to drop Erceg, Erceg does a great job at avoiding power punches from his opposition and then when the fight hits the mat he's in his world. Ultimately, things start competitive on the feet until Erceg takes this fight to the mat and Erceg gets the submission in either round one or early round two.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Matt Schnell-Steve Erceg Prediction & Pick: Steve Erceg (-435), Under 1.5 Rounds (+100)