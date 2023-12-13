Another doll-based movie is in the works.

Barbie was a massive success, so can lighting strike twice? American Girl movie is in the works, based on the iconic dolls from Mattel.

Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment are creating it, according to Deadline. To write the screenplay and produce, Lindsey Anderson Beer is said to be the go-to girl for the job.

American Doll movie is coming to the big screen

Beer said, “Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls. I had Kirsten, and she had Molly. They didn't feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in. They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen. I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way, and proud to partner with Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill to create the American Girl movie I have wanted to see since childhood.”

“American Girl is a beloved franchise, rich in history and storytelling, with millions of devoted fans. Through dolls, books, live experiences, and television movies, the brand has captured hearts for decades. We are excited to continue Mattel Films' momentum and collaborate with Paramount Pictures, Temple Hill Entertainment, and Lindsey Anderson Beer to bring American Girl to life on the big screen,” Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, said.

Like Barbie, American Girl dolls have a rich history. They were founded in 1986 and have grown into a massive brand that focuses on creating authentic and relevant characters. Each has a backstory and is culturally appropriate.

No release or production date for the new movie is known yet.