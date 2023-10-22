Actor Matthew McConaughey was granted a 5-year restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The Academy Award-winning actor's restraining was issued because he claimed a woman has been bothering him for years and showing up at book events, according to TMZ.

Thursday, a judge granted the order in court. The woman wasn't present, but asked for a continuance. However, it was denied due because the judge already gave her more time and didn't see a good reason for any further delay.

Matthew McConaughey's restraining order

Matthew claimed in legal documents that he received overwhelming “unhinged letters, emails, and frivouslous lawsuits designed to lure me into court.” This was started by the woman back in April 2022. Additionally, she allegedly believed the two had a relationship.

Matthew McConaughey has been granted a 5-year restraining order against a woman he claims has been bothering him for years. https://t.co/G7p7xaOKhA https://t.co/G7p7xaOKhA — TMZ (@TMZ) October 20, 2023

Apparently, things escalated last month when the actor learned she bought a ticket to a photo op event for his children's book, Just Because, in Los Angeles.

He knew children and families would be a the event, and he wanted to keep everyone safe. That was a major factor in deciding to file for the restraining order.

The woman did show up for his event, and was escorted out by the police.

With the restraining order now issued, the woman cannot be anywhere near McConaughey for more than five years. As for what the actor thinks of the court's decision, a rep had no comment.

It's good Matthew McConaughey took action, and the court agreed with him. And hopefully it keeps any potential stalkers from doing the same to him or someone else.