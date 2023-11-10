As time continues passing, more revelations about Matthew Perry surface from his friends and collaborators. This one hits home.

Matthew Perry, famed for his role as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” had aspirations to develop a semi-autobiographical superhero project named “Mattman” alongside filmmaker Adam McKay. Perry's passing on October 28, at the age of 54, brought this unfulfilled project to light. McKay revealed in a recent interview that during their collaboration on “Don't Look Up,” Perry pitched the idea for “Mattman.”

The concept revolved around a character named Matt, a recognizable 50-year-old celebrity facing personal struggles. Unexpectedly inheriting $2 billion from a distant relative, Matt decides to transform into a superhero. Perry envisioned himself in the lead role, drawing parallels between the character's challenges and his own experiences with addiction.

McKay expressed his vision for the series, intending to explore the dichotomy of a well-known TV personality dealing with real-life addiction and pain. The storyline would delve into the disconnect between public perceptions of the actor, shaped by his cheerful and iconic TV persona, and the private struggles he faced.

While Perry's idea might have faced skepticism a decade ago, McKay believed that the evolving cultural landscape, marked by increased openness about mental health and addiction, could have made the show both impactful and humorous. Unfortunately, the project remains unrealized, leaving fans to imagine the unique blend of comedy and introspection that “Mattman” could have offered.

The official death certificate for Perry was recently released, indicating that the cause of death is still listed as “deferred” after inconclusive initial autopsy results. The toxicology report ruled out a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose as the cause of his demise.