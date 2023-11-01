Molly Hurwitz, who started a relationship with Matthew Perry in 2018 and became engaged to him in November 2020, has opened up about her relationship with the actor in an emotional post on her Instagram account about the Friends actor's passing.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was,” Hurwitz said. “And he really was very talented.”

Hurwitz, a literary manager, fondly recollected watching Friends episodes with Perry before the cast's reunion special in 2021. Hurwitz wrote of Perry watching his past performances as Chandler Bing with pride, saying “F**k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???”

“We rewound and studied scenes,” she explained. “Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

She also didn't shy away from mentioning the couple's difficulties, writing “But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” Hurwitz admitted.

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Hurwitz also referenced Al-Anon, an international mutual aid organization which provides support to loved ones of those experiencing addiction. Perry was open, in his 2022 memoir and elsewhere, about his struggles with substance abuse during his years on Friends and beyond.

“Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,” she concluded her Instagram post. “Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication).”

Matthew Perry died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 54 years old.