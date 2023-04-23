Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, made a bold decision regarding his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The actor decided to remove any mention of Keanu Reeves from future editions of the book, following negative comments made about the John Wick actor, CNN reports.

In the book, which details Perry’s struggles with addiction and alcoholism, the actor questioned why Keanu Reeves was still alive when other talented stars had passed away. This caused backlash from fans and critics alike, with some calling Perry out for his insensitive comments.

At the recent Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Matthew Perry publicly apologized for his comments about Reeves and announced that any future versions of the book would not include his name. “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” he admitted. “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him.”

Despite the negative attention the book received, Perry maintains that he did not intend to hurt anyone with his words. “That wasn’t the point,” he said at the festival. “I wanted to make sure that this wasn’t the kind of book where I blame people for the things they did wrong. You have to give them credit for the things they did right.”

Perry had previously apologized for his comments about Reeves, stating that he was a big fan of the actor and had only chosen his name at random. He expressed regret for not using his own name instead.

While some may argue that the decision to remove Reeves’ name from the book may be too little, too late, Perry is taking responsibility for his words and making an effort to rectify the situation. It remains to be seen how fans and critics will react to the new version of the book without Reeves’ name, but Perry is hoping to move forward and focus on the positive aspects of his memoir.