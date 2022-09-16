On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons at Sofi Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Following their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams had an extended break. After a poor opening night, the defending Super Bowl champions are looking for their first win of the season.

Needless to say, Matthew Stafford will be in the spotlight anew. He starts his second season in Los Angeles with a nagging elbow injury in his throwing arm. Remember that Stafford endured an offseason treatment to address elbow soreness, which kept him out of OTAs and minicamp this spring. Despite the concerns regarding his elbow, Stafford is thought to be feeling better now. We’ll see how much truth that carries.

With those in mind, here are our three bold predictions for Matthew Stafford in his Week 2 game vs. the Falcons.

3. Stafford connects with Allen Robinson II

Allen Robinson II had little action in Week 1. Stafford only targeted Robinson twice in the first half in Week 1. As a result, Robinson only had one catch for 12 yards. That will change in Week 2 when the Falcons visit. Stafford must connect with Robinson much more even if Cooper Kupp remains WR1.

The Rams did not pay Robinson a lot of money to sit around and do nothing. While Kupp was on fire in Week 1, the Rams were held to 10 points in a humiliating loss to the Bills. Again, Robinson should be targeted a lot more in Week 2. Remember that the Falcons already allowed 171 yards and two scores to the Saints’ top two wideouts in Week 1. Robinson can punish ATL’s secondary in a big way. Look for Robinson to have five catches for 60 yards or more in Week 2.

Stat corner: A look at Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford https://t.co/Wwa5779n9n — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) September 16, 2022

2. Stafford throws over 300+ yards and 2 TDs

Matthew Stafford has a 3-2 record in five career matches with the Falcons. He has averaged 311 yards per game in those starts. In a defeat against Atlanta in 2012, he actually passed for 443 yards with five touchdowns and only two picks. This matchup may just be what the doctor ordered.

Stafford might have a good week if the Rams can keep him upright. Consider that in his career, Stafford has an 84.5 passing rating against Atlanta. In Week 2, he should do better. Stafford is motivated to bounce back more than ever before, and he will. Expect him to pass for 300 yards or more, two touchdowns, a token interception, and, of course, a big W.

1. Stafford gets sacked just twice

Mattew Stafford has been sacked 10 times in a single game (2018 vs. Vikings), so the seven sacks he sustained in the Rams’ season-opening defeat to the Bills should not concern the 34-year-old as he prepares to face the Falcons. Nonetheless, he does not want to get sacked a handful of times to happen again very soon.

Because of injuries on the Rams offensive line, Stafford faced the tenth-highest pressure rate last week. Los Angeles’ offensive line will be put to the test by a Falcons front seven that ranked 19th in pressure rate and ninth in blitz rate in Week 1. Stafford can make the Falcons pay if the Rams give him time and if the Falcons blitz.

Stafford’s comeback efforts will be aided by a restructured offensive line. With Brian Allen recuperating from knee surgery on Friday, Coleman Shelton switches from right guard to center, while Tremayne Anchrum makes his first career start at right guard. Meanwhile, Joe Noteboom is recovering from an injured knee ligament. Coach Sean McVay has stated that he expects Noteboom to play against the Falcons, but if he is unable to do so, second-year player Alaric Jackson will take his place.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams are in a bad predicament after being thrashed by the Bills. Remember that the Falcons sacked New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston four times last week. Put ATL down for two sacks on Stafford but no more as the Rams offensive line tries frantically to establish itself in Week 2.