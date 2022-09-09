Matthew Stafford haters need to chill out after rough start vs. Bills

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams had a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills on opening night. Stafford threw three interceptions and did not play at a high level, leading many fans to overreact.

It was not an ideal start for the defending champions, as it was a 31-10 blowout. Buffalo came out hungry after a devastating playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 2021 season. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense were explosive, and the Rams couldn’t match them. Von Miller, who was a big part of LA’s Super Bowl run last season, signed with Buffalo and made a huge impact

Miller was disrupting Stafford along with the rest of the pass rush. He contributed two of the seven sacks for Buffalo, which caused Stafford to be under constant duress. Haters were quick to put the blame on Stafford, but the reality is that most of the team didn’t perform.

The defense allowed Buffalo to make big plays, but they were able to force some turnovers. Offensively, Cooper Kupp showed out following his tremendous 2021 season, with 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Other than Kupp, no one performed to the standards of being the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Why Matthew Stafford Haters Need To Chill

Stafford may have had a rough debut, but fans are quick to forget what he just did last season. While he was tied for the lead league in interceptions, he helped lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl title.

He has turned the ball over throughout his career but will also make big plays down the field. Stafford is still one of the best quarterbacks in football, and one bad game shouldn’t bring this much judgment.

Last season, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had an abysmal Week 1 performance against the New Orleans Saints, and he went on to win his second straight MVP award. Putting so much stock into the first game of the season is not worth it, as great players bounce back. Stafford is an elite passer, and Los Angeles is still trying to find their footing.

He is coming off a great season, where he threw for 4,886 yards along with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Stafford has a great connection with Cooper Kupp, which was shown through the receiver’s historic season and against the Bills. The 34-year-old QB now needs to focus on building a connection with other targets, like Allen Robinson, who was signed in free agency. Robinson is coming off a down year but has shown that he can be a top wideout in the league.

Head coach Sean McVay also needs to find a way to establish the run game, as it will free up the play-action game for Stafford and the offense. Darrell Henderson got a bulk of LA’s carries in Week 1 despite many expecting Cam Akers to be the lead back. Henderson rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries, as the Rams finished with 52 total rushing yards. That will not get it done in this league, and it is something Los Angeles will want to figure out heading into next week.

This was a tough first matchup, and it was a letdown for Rams fans. However, Stafford and LA should be fired up to get their first win next week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at home.