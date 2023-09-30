Mauricio Umansky is walking back his previous statements he made about his marriage status with Kyle Richards. The luxury real estate broker recently claimed that he and his wife “not separated” but it seems as though that is not the currently true.

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” he explained on the latest episode of The Agency's Red Mic podcast in an episode that was uploaded Thursday (Sept. 28). “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have been married for 27 years, and he admitted that this year has just been a tough one.

“You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years.”

However, the next day, he spoke to TMZ and claims that the two are separated but are looking to fix their marriage internally.

“Kyle and I are human beings. We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time. We are currently separated,” Umansky told TMZ on Friday (Sept. 29). “We are not talking about divorce. We’re trying to deal with this stuff internally, with ourselves, privately.”

“It’s very hard when people interpret everything you’ve said. When I answered the question on that podcast about where we stand, the question was, ‘Did Kyle and I plant the story in order to create ratings?’ And the answer was we did not plant the story.”

The most recent time Richards has spoken up about their marriage was during an Amazon Live event when a fan asked how her relationship with her husband was going.

“[It] has been very hard to do,” she said about speaking on their relationship. “[because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

She told the fan that they get along well but did not want to give any more details.

“That’s what I’m going to share with you,” Richards said adding that it is “just too much to deal with right now.”

The couple shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards' oldest daughter Farrah Aldjufire, 32, who she shared with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards and Aldjufire were married from 1988–1992.