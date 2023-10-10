Mauricio Umansky was photographed having dinner with a woman which fans immediately took as a romantic date amid his marital troubles with wife Kyle Richards. In an Instagram post shared by Estrella Sneider showed Umansky sotting next to actress Leslie Bega.

Sneider captioned the photo “Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars,” she wrote. “We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!”

According to E! News, Bega and Umansky have a “working relationship” and there is nothing romantic going on between the two.

Where do Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards stand now?

Umansky and Richards announced that they are going through some marital problems over the summer. They addressed the rumors that they are going through a divorce on Instagram.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the couple said in a joint statement via Instagram back in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” their statement added. “Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

Last month, Umansky reiterated that after 27 years of marriage, they are trying to work it out despite being separated.

“Kyle and I are human beings. We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time. We are currently separated,” Umansky told TMZ on Friday (Sept. 29). “We are not talking about divorce. We’re trying to deal with this stuff internally, with ourselves, privately.”

“It’s very hard when people interpret everything you’ve said. When I answered the question on that podcast about where we stand, the question was, ‘Did Kyle and I plant the story in order to create ratings?’ And the answer was we did not plant the story.”

Most recently, he spoke to E! about how they are not giving up and moving slowly toward a resolution.

“We're trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we're not private people,” he told E! News last week. “We're public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush.”

The couple shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards' oldest daughter Farrah Aldjufire, 32, who she shared with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards and Aldjufire were married from 1988–1992.