The Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 season outlook is bright. Dallas is fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. Although they were defeated by the Boston Celtics in the 2023-24 NBA Finals, the Mavs displayed the ability to compete at a high level.

The Mavericks made a plethora of offseason moves, highlighted by the Klay Thompson acquisition. Dallas also added Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie. The Mavs' guard depth is deep as a result.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the team's starting guards. Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes will likely fill in for the superstars when they need rest. Dante Exum is also a candidate to receive playing time at either guard position. Klay Thompson will play at the small forward position but he can also work as a shooting guard.

So what does that mean for Jaden Hardy?

Will Jaden Hardy receive enough minutes to make impact with Mavericks?

Hardy is among the Mavericks with the most to prove during the 2024-25 season. The 22-year-old features a high-ceiling and has displayed signs of becoming a reliable scorer at the NBA level. Hardy, however, is a guard and may not receive enough minutes to make a serious impact.

He has only averaged 14 minutes per game through the first two seasons of his NBA career. Hardy has averaged just under eight points per outing during that span. He has also shot 42 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Yet, Hardy will struggle to truly establish himself as a reliable NBA player without enough minutes on the floor. So can Hardy increase his playing time?

Dinwiddie and Grimes project to receive more minutes. Exum endured his share of ups and downs last season, but he is a player who can also make an impact. With all of that being said, Hardy can give Mavs head coach Jason Kidd and the team something to think about with a strong training camp/preseason.

Too much depth is a good problem for a team to have

Having too much depth is a good problem for a team to have. It is a far better solution than having to utilize players who are not ready to fill a specific role. But it's not always best for young players looking to find consistency on a roster.

Is Hardy ready to take a step forward? The fact of the matter is that we don't know the answer to that question yet.

Jaden Hardy needs to start strong before the regular season gets underway. And when he does receive playing time early in the season, Hardy needs to display the ability to play at a consistent level.

Dallas isn't opposed to giving young players big opportunities. After all, Dereck Lively II emerged as a potential star last season and could be the team's starting center in 2024-25.

The harsh reality is that even if Hardy plays well there may not be room for him to immediately take a step forward on the depth chart. If he continues to improve throughout the season, though, Hardy will likely begin receiving more minutes as the 2024-25 campaign moves forward.