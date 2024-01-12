Breaking down the Dallas Mavericks' chances of trading for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam based on recent reports.

Pascal Siakam seems like the perfect fit for the Dallas Mavericks. However, can Dallas offer the Toronto Raptors a tempting enough trade to make a deal come to fruition?

A trade remains a possibility, but recent rumors have thrown cold water on the chances of a deal getting done. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, league executives said Dallas does not feature the necessary “capital” to pursue a star like Pascal Siakam ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

With that being said, Siegel added that the Mavericks are still open to making a “big splash” via a trade, although the team is reportedly unwilling to include Josh Green in talks.

A player Siegel mentioned who had previously been linked to the Mavericks is Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith is expected to be made available and he's someone I had previously mentioned the Mavs should consider pursuing.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also addressed the Pascal Siakam trade rumors during an appearance on the Locked On Mavericks podcast. Fischer said there have been “conversations” between Dallas and Toronto in reference to a Siakam trade.

However, Fischer also questioned if the Mavs have enough capital to intrigue Toronto. He said Dereck Lively would draw interest, but added that the Mavericks don't want to trade him.

As things stand right now, it appears the odds of Dallas acquiring Pascal Siakam are slim. However, it is not out of the question. Perhaps they can piece together an enticing enough trade package to catch the Raptors' attention.

Should the Mavericks trade for Pascal Siakam?

The Mavericks, or any potential suitor, would need to surrender a lot in order to acquire Siakam. But he is going to enter free agency during the offseason which makes trading for him a risky decision.

The 29-year-old is a good player, though. He could be the missing piece for a contender. The Mavericks would benefit from adding him to their 2023-24 roster.

Siakam is a forward who is currently averaging 22.2 points per game on 52.5 percent field goal shooting. Dallas has endured uncertainty when it comes to their rebounding as a team, and Siakam would help in that department. Siakam is averaging 6.4 rebounds per contest as of this story's writing.

When it comes to the question of if trading for Siakam is worth the risk, the answer is probably yes. Of course, everyone has different opinions on the matter.

It remains to be seen if Dallas can emerge as a realistic contender to acquire the Raptors star, however.