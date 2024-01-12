Luka and the Mavericks gave Brunson some love.

The Dallas Mavericks hosted Jalen Brunson for the first time since he left the team to sign with the New York Knicks before last season.

While the Mavericks took care of business on the court, winning the game 128-124, Luka Doncic (who didn't play on Thursday) and the rest of the team took the time to show Brunson some love:

In his final season with the Mavericks in 2021-22, Brunson averaged 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists per game. He then signed a four-year/$104 million contract with the Knicks.

Brunson has excelled since joining New York and is averaging more than 25 points per game on the season.

The Mavericks had the last laugh on Thursday, however, even without Doncic in uniform. He is dealing with a right ankle sprain which could have been bothering him after they went up against the Grizzlies.

But he wasn't needed against the Knicks. Kyrie Irving led the way for the Mavericks with 44 points on the night. Irving scored Dallas’ first eight points as the Mavericks raced to a 19-point lead late in the quarter, led by as many as 20 in the half, and were ahead 74-55 at halftime. Kyrie also erupted for an explosive 20-point third quarter.

With the win, the Mavericks now sit at 23-16 on the season. That's good for 7th place in the NBA Western Conference standings.

Up next for the Mavericks. The team plays the first of two consecutive games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Dallas sits one-half game behind New Orleans in the standings.