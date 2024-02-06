The Dallas Mavericks visit the Brooklyn Nets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mavericks will be on the second night of a back-to-back after taking on the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. Dallas has already faced the Nets this season. In that game, the Mavericks put up 125 points in a five-point win. Luka Doncic dropped 49 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the win over the Nets. Tim Hardaway Jr had 19 points off the bench. As a team, the Mavericks shot 48.4 percent from the field, and over 40 percent from three.

The Nets are also coming off a game Monday night against the Warriors. In their loss against the Mavericks earlier this season, the Nets were led by Cam Thomas and his 30 points. Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, as well. As a team, the Nets shot just under 50 percent from the field. They were also able to shoot 48.8 percent from three as they drained 21 of them. Dorian Finney-Smith is dealing with an ankle injury and missed Monday's game. Ben Simmons also missed Monday's game with injury maintenance.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Nets Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Brooklyn Nets: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Dallas scores the basketball. They have been able to put up 118.2 points per game this season, which puts them ninth in the NBA in that category. With Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the great season Tim Hardaway Jr is having, the Mavericks are able to put up points. This is exactly what the Mavericks need to do in order to win this game.

The Mavericks are 24-5 when they score 115 points or more in a game this season. If the Mavericks want to win, they need to put up at least that amount. They will be dealing with a few injuries heading into this one, but they should still be able to score. If they can do that, they will win this game.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nets will be able to score in this game. The Mavericks are not only dealing with injuries, but they allow the 10th-most points per game this season at 118.8. Brooklyn has scored 118 points or more 20 times this season. In those games, they are 11-9. Scoring that number does not guarantee the Nets a win, but it will give them the best chance to do so. If Brooklyn can get to that number, they will be able to win this game.

Final Mavericks-Nets Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to the injuries. The Mavericks are dealing with quite a few of them. If it comes out that a few of those players are not playing in the game, such as Luka Doncic, then the Nets are the play. However, if even just Doncic plays, then the Mavericks are the play. It does seem like the Mavericks are going to be generally healthy for this game, so I will be taking Dallas in this game.

Final Mavericks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -2.5 (-110), Over 236.5 (-110)