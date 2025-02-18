Dallas Mavericks forward aired his new prank show, Foul Play with Anthony Davis, following All-Star Weekend's NBA game. The show aired on TBS, and it shows the playful side of Davis in this docu-style unscripted comedy series. In the first episode, a lot of the guests were Davis' former teammates as well as other Los Angeles professional athletes. It is to note that the show was filmed prior to the NBA blockbuster trade that sent Davis to Dallas and Luka Doncic to replace Davis on the Lakers roster.

Besides Davis, the first episode showed two other recently traded professional athletes: Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann. Russell was traded to the Nets after previously playing for the Lakers. In return, the Lakers received Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Mann was traded alongside Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanovic and picks.

The traded players were able to have a little fun despite their recent switch-ups. They were joined alongside Lakers Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink, Dodgers Mookie Betts and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Davis had some expert help on his side as he had some help planning the pranks with Impractical Jokers Brian Quinn. Russell, Betts, and Brinks also were on Davis' side as they teamed up against Vanderbilt, Mann and Roberts.

Fans are already taking to the show and have reacted on X about how hilarious it is.

“The first episode of Anthony Davis’ new show “Foul Play” was hilarious. Definitely a must watch,” one fan wrote.

“‘Foul Play' with Anthony Davis is kinda funny, a new Punk'd,” another fan wrote comparing the new show to the comedic cult classic.

“Poetic how tonight is the 50th anniversary of one comedy institution and the premiere of another (Foul Play with Anthony Davis),” another fan commented referencing Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special.

In case you missed the premiere episode, Foul Play is available to stream on Max and Hulu.

What Has Anthony Davis Said About The Blockbuster Lakers-Mavs Trade?

Davis got sentimental on his time with the Lakers and posted a recap video of some of his favorite moments.

“6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did!” Davis captioned the video on Instagram referencing the Lakers' championship win in 2020. “The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses… I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here. My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires.”

The center is hopeful for the future and shared how he will keep Los Angeles close.

“To my teammates: our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey…, LA will always have a special place in my heart,” the NBA star wrote. “Every great story has an exciting next chapter… Dallas- Here we come!”