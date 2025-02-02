The Dallas Mavericks just made one of the most shocking moves in NBA history, trading franchise superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis.

The trade caught everyone off guard with even current NBA players in disbelief. One All-Star texted his stunned reaction to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“I had a current NBA All-Star text me and say, ‘Do you know how much the Mavericks must hate Luka?’” Windhorst shared.

Doncic, just 25 years old, is already a five-time First-Team All-NBA selection. He led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season and finished third in MVP voting. His career averages of 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game put him among the greatest players ever. In playoff history, only Michael Jordan has a higher points-per-game average.

Typically, teams build around a superstar like Doncic, not move him. The decision raised serious questions about tensions between Doncic and the organization.

One major factor was concerns about Doncic’s conditioning. The Mavericks were alarmed by his weight, which reportedly neared 270 pounds this season, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. His struggles with diet and fitness contributed to recurring knee and ankle injuries, which hindered his playoff performances.

Financial concerns also played a part. Doncic was eligible for a five-year, $345 million supermax contract, but Dallas hesitated. There were even fears he might refuse to sign, potentially leaving the team with nothing if he walked in 2026. The Lakers saw an opportunity and quickly struck a deal, acquiring Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The Jazz also joined the trade, landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

For the Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, the move secures the franchise’s future beyond LeBron James, pairing Doncic with Anthony Davis to form a new championship-contending core. Despite fitness concerns, Doncic’s offensive brilliance keeps them in contention.

Meanwhile, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison defended the trade, citing a strategic shift toward defense.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Harrison said. “Getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance.”

Dallas is betting that Davis’ elite defense, along with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson’s scoring, will give them a better shot at winning a title than keeping Doncic. But Davis’ history of injuries makes this a risky move for the Mavericks.

Doncic will surely have revenge on his mind when he returns to Dallas wearing a Lakers jersey. The Mavericks have made their choice. They valued structure over star power, defense over offense, and security over risk. But if Doncic reaches his full potential in Los Angeles, this could go down as one of the most controversial trades in NBA history.