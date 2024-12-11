The Dallas Mavericks fell 118-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference semifinals that the Mavericks won in six games. In the loss, the Thunder's perimeter defenders, under Luguentz Dort, limited the dynamic backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to a combined 33 points, Doncic with 16 (5-15) and Irving with 17 (7-14). Likewise, the Thunder have also eliminated the Mavericks from the NBA Cup, while Charles Barkley had some choice words for Kyrie Irving after he failed to score 20 points, ruining another parlay.

“You're a bum, Kyrie… You can't get 20 points?” Barkley joked on Inside the NBA, seen in this clip shared by Ballin HQ on X, formerly Twitter.

Thunder def. Mavericks

In the win over the Mavericks, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points while Jalen Williams poured in 18.

Likewise, new signing Isaiah Hartenstein scored ten points and grabbed 13 rebounds, providing the interior presence that they sorely needed in the postseason, as the Mavs' PJ Washington practically had his way with them last season.

Moreover, Hartenstein's presence should alleviate some of the size, rebounding, and interior defense issues from Chet Holmgren's injury absence from a pelvic fracture.

On the other hand, Naji Marshall and new signing Klay Thompson each scored 19 points. Thompson shot 5-10 from three, while Marshall shot 7-11 from the field while hitting two threes.

However, the Thunder led for much of the game, as SGA proved unstoppable, shooting 15-23 from the field and 5-9 from three, while Dort, Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso made Doncic uncomfortable all game.

SGA's 16 points on 7-8 shooting in the third quarter broke the game open, as the Thunder outscored the Mavericks 33-19 and led by as many as 20 points. Scoring 36 points off 19 Mavs turnovers, the Thunder held a 90-73 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Likewise, the Mavericks only shot 6-19 in the third quarter after shooting 50% in the first half, effectively sealing their fate, and ultimately losing Charles Barkley another parlay, this time on Kyrie Irving.