The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly bringing guard AJ Lawson back after waiving him on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Lawson earned a regular NBA contract during the 2023-24 season after initially being signed to a two-way deal. However, Lawson's roster spot became uncertain following the Mavs' busy offseason. After being waived, Lawson is set to return on another two-way deal.

The Mavs believe in Lawson's potential. He has displayed signs of becoming a reliable NBA player. Returning on a two-way contract should allow Lawson to continue to develop his game in hopes of making an impact at some point down the road.

Jason Kidd addressed Lawson's impact after the news was announced that he had been waived on Tuesday.

“AJ has been great for us, unfortunately they waived him today,” Kidd said while speaking to reporters after practice on Tuesday. “We wish him the best of luck. I think when you look at the athleticism, the way that he has improved… He did everything we asked. There was a big jump in his game. Looking at the numbers, management had to make a decision.”

Kidd has been impressed with Lawson's improvement. Now the Mavs head coach will continue to help Lawson take steps forward.

What AJ Lawson can bring to Mavericks

Lawson averaged over 18 points per game during the NBA Summer League. The 24-year-old has appeared in only 57 total NBA games, 42 of which came during the 2023-24 campaign with the Mavericks.

Dallas' confidence in Lawson is evidenced by the team's decision to bring him back. They needed to waive him for roster reasons, but the Mavs are not giving up on the guard.

Perhaps Lawson can impact the Mavericks this season. His potential is quite intriguing. Lawson needs to improve in a number of areas in his game, but Dallas has surely paid close attention to his current scoring prowess and potential ceiling.