The 67th Annual Grammy Awards did not hold back about the blockbuster trade when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. NBA fans were astonished by the breaking news that occurred late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Trevor Noah hosted this year's Grammys — as he's had for the last five years — and upon the commercial break he was jokingly replaced with comedian Jim Gaffigan.

“During the break, I don’t know how to say this,” Gaffigan said. “Trevor Noah was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.”

Noah did end up closing out the Grammys.

Anthony Davis Reacts To Luka Doncic Trade

Davis broke his silence on the trade on Monday, Feb. 3.

“6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did! The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses… I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here,” Davis said in an Instagram post. “My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires. To my teammates: our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey…LA will always have a special place in my heart. Every great story has an exciting next chapter… Dallas- Here we come!”

Fans and sports analysts have been reacting to the trade since the weekend.

“What I hate most about the Luka trade is who made it. Nico Harrison hasn’t earned enough equity with Mavs fans to trade Luka,” media personality and Mavs fan Emmanuel Acho wrote on X referring to the Mavs' general manager. “Nico wasn’t around for Reunion Arena. Nico wasn’t around during the 3 yr playoff drought. Nico hasn’t earned the right to risk.”

“One thing I’ve realized over the last few days: The Luka trade is so bad it basically requires you to create entire alternate realities to even try to justify it,” another fan wrote. So many dumb things happen in the NBA all the time, but we don’t even have the hardware to handle this one.'

“THAT LUKA TRADE SO CRAZY THE DJ IN THE CLUB ANNOUNCED IT,” a fan wrote.

Luka's dad, Sasa Doncic, commented on the trade telling reporters that his son did not “deserve this.”

“I understand there comes a moment when you disagree with a certain philosophy,” Sasa Doncic said, as translated by Arena Sport. “You don't like this or that player, all good – I get it.

“But I think that exactly this secrecy, or should I say from some individuals, maybe even hypocrisy, this hurts me personally. Because I think that Luka absolutely doesn't deserve this.”