DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II recently revealed that Kevin Garnett was a player he looked up to while growing up.

“I definitely watched a lot of Kevin Garnett… His mentality, no matter where he is on the floor you’re going to know he’s there,” Lively said of the former NBA star while speaking to reporters at a Raising Cane's event on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers addressed Lively's comparison. Rivers, of course, is quite familiar with Garnett since he coached him with the Boston Celtics.

“Good name,” Rivers said of Garnett before Thursday's Bucks-Mavericks game. “He's not a bad guy to compare too. You know, tenacious, high energy, extremely high basketball IQ… I label him the best superstar role player ever because he was a superstar but he still always bought into a role because he always put team first. Great guy to buy into and follow.”

Rivers coached in Boston from 2004 to 2013, leading the Celtics to a championship along the way. He believes that Lively's comparison is a good one. So what has Rivers thought of the Mavericks center's play in the NBA so far?

“Great, it's been lively,” Rivers said of Lively's play in the NBA so far. “He really has been, high energy. It's rare when a guy comes in that's young and kind of knows what he can do. Now obviously… he's going to work on his skill and try to develop and do more. But he understands exactly who he is. That's really important for a lot of the young players.”

Lively enjoyed a strong rookie season during the 2023-24 campaign. He is now entering his season second, and Lively is looking to take a big step forward in his career.

Dereck Lively II's preseason draws assessment from Mavericks' Jason Kidd

Lively has not recorded eye-opening numbers in the preseason, but he still has caught the attention of Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.

“D-Live has been D-Live,” Kidd said before the game on Thursday. “His ability to rim run and protect the basket has been really good… When both quarterbacks (Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving) are out, it can be a little difficult at times for those two (Lively and Daniel Gafford).”

Lively will certainly play an important role for the Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 season. If he is able to play like Kevin Garnett, the Mavs will benefit without question.