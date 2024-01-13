Mavericks center Dereck Lively received an important injury update ahead of Dallas' game on Saturday vs. the Pelicans.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Dallas has performed well in recent action, winning four of their past five games. However, the Mavs are dealing with injury trouble heading into Saturday's affair.

Luka Doncic has already been ruled out for the game. The Mavericks will also be without Dante Exum.

Meanwhile, rookie Dereck Lively has been dealing with injury concerns of his own. Mavericks fans will surely be asking the following question prior to Saturday's contest: Is Dereck Lively playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Mavericks: Dereck Lively's injury status vs. Pelicans

Lively is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, per the NBA injury report. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are also questionable as of this story's writing.

The Mavs are in the midst of a strong season, currently holding a 23-16 record. Lively has played a pivotal role in the team's success. Dallas previously featured questions in the post, but Lively has stepped up in a major way during the 2023-24 campaign.

The 19-year-old center is averaging 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. Lively is a strong finisher who helps in a crucial manner on the boards. The Mavericks are a better team when Lively is on the floor.

He has unfortunately been limited to just 29 games played because of injuries. The Mavericks are hopeful he can return soon and find a way to stay on the court.

For now, however, when it comes to the question of if Dereck Lively is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.