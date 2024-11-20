Dennis Smith Jr., the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, recently revealed an amusing anecdote involving NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki during an appearance on the Run Your Race podcast. Smith, who played two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, claimed that Nowitzki still owes him $10,000 from a bet made during their time as teammates.

“Dirk owes me $10,000,” Smith said on the podcast. “We were talking one day, saying, ‘Ain’t no way Dirk can move that slow.’ Somebody set up a race. The deal was, Dirk starts at half-court, and I start at full-court, and we run to the other end. So we did it — I won the race — but he still hasn’t paid me. I keep telling him, ‘Dirk, don’t make me come down to your street to get my money.’ He just laughs it off, but I’m serious, Dirk! I need my 10 bands.”

Smith, who was drafted by Dallas and later traded to the New York Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, also shared his admiration for Nowitzki’s dedication and professionalism. He noted that the experience of playing alongside the Mavericks legend left a lasting impression on him.

“That’s my guy, though. Dirk’s one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever met. Seeing how he worked, even late in his career, made me realize why he was so successful,” Smith said. “He didn’t just work hard; he worked smart. Efficiency was everything for him.”

Dennis Smith Jr. reflects on Dirk Nowitzki's work ethic during Mavs tenure

Smith also recalled another moment during Nowitzki’s final years in the NBA. During the 2017-18 season, the Mavericks forward was posting a career-best three-point shooting percentage. Despite this accomplishment, Nowitzki remained committed to improving his craft, even bringing in his longtime shooting coach, Holger Geschwindner, for individual sessions.

“Dirk was shooting his career-high three-point percentage, but that still wasn’t enough for him,” Smith said. “He brought in a coach named Holger, who worked with him step-by-step. This man showed up in boots, jeans, and a trench coat, and walked Dirk through every little movement on the court. Dirk was so detailed — slowly stepping to his spot, turning, shooting, over and over. Watching that showed me why he was great. It’s not just about working hard; it’s about being efficient and diligent in your work.”

Smith, currently a free agent, spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 6.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 56 games while shooting 43.5% from the field. Despite his lighthearted demand for payment, Smith's reflections highlight the respect and admiration he holds for Nowitzki, whom he credits as a key influence during his early NBA career.