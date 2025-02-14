DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have endured an injury-plagued 2024-25 season. In fact, eight players are ruled out due to injury on Thursday against the Miami Heat, including Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. While speaking to reporters before the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd revealed what he has learned from the team's challenging injury situation.

“Patience,” Kidd said. “The group in that locker room, their grit, they're competitive, they want an opportunity to play and they're getting that opportunity right now due to the injuries or the illnesses… It's a great group to be around. But for me, it's just how important rest is so you can make the right decisions.”

Jason Kidd leading Mavericks despite difficult injury situation

Kidd has done an impressive job of coaching his team amid the circumstances. He is doing everything he can given the situation. Kidd has admitted that it has been difficult, but he is not giving up on the team.

“We're taking hits, we're staying together,” Kidd added later. “The message is still consistent in that locker room, energy and effort. One thing is, we've got to treasure the ball because a lot of times we might get out-rebounded, or offensively, they might get second or third opportunities and capitalize… We have to take care of the ball. We are playing a lot faster and our turnovers are down. But just understanding, being together, going through this as a group instead of just individual… When you look at our leadership group of Kai (Kyrie Irving) and Klay (Thompson), they are on full display for these other players in that locker room of how to handle this situation.

“That's just continue to push forward, play hard and understand this is a team game. We're here for each other… The guys are playing extremely hard. Ever since the injuries have started, that's the one thing that has not dropped off and so we just hope that that continues.”

Kidd will try to lead the Mavs to a big victory on Thursday in the team's final game before the All-Star break.