DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is in the middle of another strong season. The 32-year-old superstar has helped the Dallas Mavericks begin the 2024-25 campaign with a 16-9 record. Jason Kidd and PJ Washington both had nothing but positive things to say about Kyrie while speaking to reporters after practice on Saturday.

Kidd and Washington were asked about Irving's elite ability to finish with both hands around the basket. It is an underrated element of his game that makes him incredibly difficult to defend.

“I think he takes pride in being able to use both hands,” Kidd said. “He's worked extremely hard on that… His ability to finish with the right or left gives him an advantage especially when someone guarding him takes away the right, he's comfortable using the left. If you take away the left, he's comfortable with the right. So it just shows he has the complete package.”

Irving is averaging 24 points per game on truly efficient shooting percentages. The Mavs star is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from beyond the arc. He is an incredible player to say the least. In fact, Washington even went as far as to say that Irving is the most “skilled” player he has ever seen.

“I've never seen a player that skilled ever in my life,” Washington said of Irving. “Just to see it up close and personal everyday is kind of, like, I'm used to it now. Everything that he does doesn't surprise me anymore… It's all from the work.”

Kyrie Irving has unquestionably earned the respect of his teammates. He is a tremendous leader. The Mavs would not be where they are without Irving.

Kyrie, along with Luka Doncic, will try to lead the Mavericks to a victory over the Warriors on Sunday in a road clash. The game is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST on Sunday night.