Many fans were desperately hoping the Dallas Mavericks would get back on track last season. They took it much farther than that however, mowing through the Western Conference to reach the 2024 NBA Finals. Their campaign ended on a humbling note, courtesy of the Boston Celtics, but it was a huge success overall.

The pressure will substantially increase going forward, however. By winning a loaded West, Dallas is officially on the clock. Form hereon out, the franchise will be drowning in scrutiny. Achieving success, even if it was unforeseen by many, only drives up expectations.

The sentence, “Does Luka Doncic have what it takes to take the Mavericks all the way?” might as well be played on a loop, because that narrative is bound to dominate conversation on sports debate shows for the next year. The organization is embracing that burden, however, and is doing what it can to secure its spot on the NBA throne.

Dallas completed multiple moves it hopes it can draw it closer to the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Two of the team's newest additions already appear to be building chemistry with one another.

Klay Thompson and Quentin Grimes are enjoying the remainder of their offseason before training camp begins in October, as was evident by the video the latter posted on Instagram of them hanging out on a boat. Thompson jumps into the water, eliciting some fired-up reactions from those around him. Fans should be stoked, too.

Although a summer excursion with teammates is seemingly trivial, it is good to see players displaying strong rapport so quickly. Both of these talents can fill a role that helps the Mavericks retain the Western Conference title, but locker room morale is also extremely important. Achieving such a balance is a must this season.

Can the modified Mavericks finish the job?

Much of what made this engine hum during the 2023-24 season is still intact. Doncic is coming off a career year and should be in line to morph into an even better player overall when considering he is only 25 years of age. Kyrie Irving appears to have fully found his rhtyhem in Dallas and is a devastating No. 2 option on offense. Dereck Lively II is already an invaluable member of the team and Daniel Gafford is a stalwart in the low post himself.

Losing the energy and defensive intensity that Derrick Jones Jr. brings to the squad is certainly something to monitor, but the Mavs actively tried to upgrade the roster in other ways. Namely, in the form of a sign-and-trade for Klay Thompson. The four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors great is eager for a fresh start and is looking to experience another confetti shower before he retires. His new team can possibly give him that opportunity.

And he could possibly be the missing piece Dallas requires to win its second championship in franchise history. Thompson's 0-of-10 showing in an NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings overshadows much of his 2023-24 campaign, but he still averaged 17.9 points per game on reliable 38.7 percent shooting from 3-point range during the regular season. That might just be the extra firepower Dallas needs to survive a juggernaut like Boston.

Secondary scoring was a glaring weakness during the Finals. The Celtics held Irving in check for much of the series, putting the burden on Doncic and the supporting cast to unleash a worthwhile offensive attack. Thompson is capable and proven enough to knock down some of those open 3-pointers that the Mavs missed. Perhaps Grimes is as well (a lifetime 37.1 percent shooter from distance).

Time will tell how their respective skills translate to this group, but the vibes are undeniably high right now.