DALLAS — Kyrie Irving has been a tremendous leader for the Dallas Mavericks. He has embraced the role with the Mavs, and Dallas is in a great position because of it. Is Irving interested in becoming an NBA head coach after his playing career comes to an end, though?

“Yeah, I don't know if I'm going to coach at this level, man,” Irving said. “I'm more of like, consultant type. I like to make my own hours. If you know my personality I'm not trying to be forced to do anything, man. You're telling me I got to show up at 9 AM, I'm like… maybe 9:08 or something like that.”

Irving then gave a look into his post-playing career plans.

“Once I'm done I'll definitely have one of the best academies of all-time. You know, skills training, mental, spiritual, emotional,” Irving continued. “And just bring in a lot of the experts, not only in the game of basketball but in different fields. Just bringing a lot of youth together, lot of the young old-heads, old-heads bringing them back making sure I'm paying homage to the legends. After basketball is going to be so much fun, but right now I'm enjoying this just as much.”

Kyrie Irving is a great leader for Mavericks

Luka Doncic is arguably the best player in the NBA. Markieff Morris is a well-respected player as a veteran for the Mavs. But Kyrie Irving offers both veteran prowess, pivotal experience, and elite play. Doncic and Morris are leaders as well without question, but Irving's leadership has been a difference-maker.

Irving was acquired by the Mavs during the 2022-23 season. Dallas missed the postseason, but they bounced back in 2023-24. The Mavericks ended up reaching the NBA Finals and Kyrie Irving led the way alongside Doncic.

Dallas has championship hopes this season. They added more experience by acquiring Klay Thompson during the offseason. Dallas also improved their depth.

Sure, maybe Kyrie Irving will not coach in the NBA. Perhaps he will change his mind and warm up to the idea someday. Either way, Irving's leadership is crucial for the Mavericks right now.