Klay Thompson had a standout performance in the Dallas Mavericks' 127-120 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday. This prompted praise from Kyrie Irving.

Thompson went off on the Celtics at TD Garden. He scored a game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. He made timely shots as the Mavericks built a big lead to make the deficit difficult for Boston to come back from.

Irving reflected on Thompson's performance after the game, praising him and the team for keeping the pressure against their opponents.

“Klay is very comfortable in this building. You can tell he has a confidence about him. When he walked in and he got us focused and shoot around, and had everybody kind of settling their nerves, and we got out in that early lead, we just wanted to keep the pressure on them,” Irving said.

“And you know, it's tough to win in this building. You know, my record hasn't been great as of late against them, so it's good to get go against them and play well.”

What's next for Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

The game wasn't as close as the final score between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics would show.

Dallas had a lead as big as 27 points, as Boston was unable to contain the Mavericks' offense led by Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving in the first three quarters. The reserves held it down for the last 12 minutes, seeing the Celtics make a run to cut it down to single digits but it was too late.

It was a strong win for the Mavericks, beating one of the best teams in the league. They also await the debut of newly acquired star Anthony Davis, who will be a major addition to the starting lineup on both sides of the ball.

Dallas currently has a 27-25 record, putting them at the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth and seventh spots.

Following Thursday's game against the Celtics, the Mavericks will host the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.