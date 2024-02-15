Kyrie Irving hit a tough shot against Victor Wembanyama in the Mavericks win over the Spurs, which led to a great reaction from the talented rookie.

The Dallas Mavericks cruised past the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night with a 116-93 victory to head into the All-Star break with some momentum. Per usual, it was Kyrie Irving (34 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 15/22 FGM) and Luka Doncic (27 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 11/20 FGM) leading the way in this one, but it was a tough shot from Irving against star rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama that was the highlight of the night.

Given his huge 7'4 frame, scoring against Wembanyama is easier said than done, but Irving managed to hit a tough layup against Wembanyama in this one that caught the attention of fans given that Wembanyama is over a foot taller than Irving. After the game, Irving hilariously revealed that Wembanyama quickly came over and told him his tough make was simply a lucky shot.

"Big fella just came over and said that was a lucky shot." Kyrie Irving on his shot over Victor Wembanyama 😂pic.twitter.com/phxKh0Euyc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2024

Irving has made a career out of hitting incredibly difficult shots like the one he hit over Wembanyama, so the Spurs big man shouldn't be too embarrassed by this play. However, it's just the latest highlight-reel play from Irving, as he is still managing to impress fans with his incredibly tough finishes at the rim in his 13th season in the league.

The Mavericks' latest win over the Spurs pushed their current win streak to six as they race up the Western Conference standings, and they will look to continue to make a run to avoid the Play-In Tournament when they return to action next Thursday. If Kyrie Irving can keep on putting together big nights like the one he just did, while hitting some impressive shots too, Dallas will be a very scary team come playoff time.