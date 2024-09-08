Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving and media personality Stephen A. Smith have traded barbs throughout the years. Sometimes, it's what Irving does or says off the court. Other times, it's what Irving does or doesn't do on the court. However, there have been moments when both sides agree. The latest was after an account reposted Irving sharing motivational advice on Instagram. In the Instagram reel, Irving gets deep, sharing that he doesn't feel normal. But, despite feeling that way, Irving still knows he's doing great by being himself.

“Alright, call my belief or my confidence in myself that I'm a superhuman irrational, but I believe it, I believe it,” exclaimed Irving. “I don't feel normal. I don't feel like a normal human being. I don't feel like there's anything normal about me. So, excuse me for not trying to do some normal sh*t sometimes. And you know why I don't feel human? Because most of the time, I outwork the majority of y'all.

“… I'm telling you this since y'all shouldn't feel normal either. I don't think if you do anything to the best of your ability and you've worked years at years or just started at it, I don't think you should feel like a normal human being. … I don't want you to see my life and not think I'm not pushing myself.”

After hearing what Irving had to say, Smith tipped his cap to the Dallas superstar. Smith agreed that if anyone wants to be great, they have to be their own biggest cheerleader.

What to expect from Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks this season

Irving joined the Mavericks in 2022 after he demanded a trade to end his controversial stint with the Brooklyn Nets. While the Mavs missed the playoffs after his arrival, last season saw a great improvement in their fortunes, as they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Last season, Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds as he and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They defeated the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals but couldn't overcome the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship.

However, in the immediate aftermath of Dallas's loss to Boston in the NBA Finals, Irving noted how proud he was of the entire team and franchise. He expressed his belief that he and his team would compete at the highest level next season for a championship and that this wouldn't be the last anyone sees of them. With Irving believing in himself, the Mavericks have a real shot. Dallas opens the season at home on October 24 against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.