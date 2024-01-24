Mavericks star Luka Doncic accomplished an impressive triple-double feat.

The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Boston Celtics 119-110 on Monday night. Despite the loss, Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists. Doncic now has 38 career 30-point triple-doubles, ultimately surpassing LeBron James for third all-time in career 30-point triple-doubles.

Doncic's performance was impressive, at least by most players' standards. However, the Mavericks star wasn't pleased with his play in the loss.

“I played bad and missed a lot of layups,” Doncic said after the game. “They [the Celtics] are an amazing team. They are No. 1 in the NBA. They have great defense. They have two guys who can really play basketball really well, and all-around other guys that can really play too. So they have an amazing team and that is why they are No. 1.”

Most players would be upset about the loss but still happy about their performance following a 30-point triple-double, especially after surpassing LeBron James on an all-time list. Luka Doncic holds himself accountable in all facets of his game, and he endured some struggles on the defensive end of the floor.

Luka has improved defensively in 2023-24. He has worked extremely hard to become a reliable defensive presence. Still, even the best players have difficult games, whether it's offensively or defensively.

Doncic was also asked about his all-around performance, and he gave an honest assessment of his play and guarding Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

“I think I just missed a lot of layups. On that one possession I missed three in a row wide open,” Doncic said. “I just think it wasn't my night tonight. Jaylen Brown really attacked me well. I saw that video. I can't lie that was really nice. I was on the floor praying he didn't make it, but he made it. I try to play my best. I think my defense, I took a really big step this year. I was trying, but Jaylen really attacked me. No [there was no push-off], that was a really nice move.”

Luka Doncic expects greatness

Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, and all of the all-time greats expected to lead their teams to victories. If they lost, they did not focus on their impressive individual accomplishments.

Doncic is just 24 years old and comparing him to any of the aforementioned legends isn't fair. But he does have a similar mindset and tenacity to his game. Luka wants to win and expects greatness from himself. If he struggles at all and the team loses, Doncic isn't going to focus on statistics, regardless of how jaw-dropping they may be.

The Mavericks surely love having a superstar like Doncic on the team. He is capable of leading Dallas to a victory on any given night. Of course, even the best players need help.

Kyrie Irving has been phenomenal when healthy during the 2023-24 season. Irving and Doncic have emerged as one of the NBA's best duos. They are both willing to do whatever it takes to lead the Mavs to a win.

Mavericks' outlook as 2023-24 season continues

Injuries have been a major subject of discussion in Dallas. Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have missed time this year due to injury concerns. They are both on the injury report and listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns as of this story's writing.

The Mavericks' outlook remains promising. Irving and Doncic have led the charge, and players such as Tim Hardaway Jr., Dereck Lively II, and Derrick Jones Jr. have also stepped up for Dallas.

If the Mavs can stay healthy, they will be fine. As talented as Luka Doncic is, he has yet to win a championship but would love nothing more than to do so as soon as possible. Dallas isn't favored in the West with juggernauts like the Denver Nuggets standing in their way, but counting this Mavs team out would be a risky thing to do.