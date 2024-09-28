Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose recently announced his retirement from the NBA. The NBA world had plenty of reaction to Rose's decision to leave the league after 16 seasons. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic shared a picture on his Instagram story that included one perfect emoji, image via MFFL Nation.

Expand Tweet

Doncic included a rose in the image to honor Derrick Rose. Rose has earned no shortage of respect throughout his time in the NBA, something showcased by Doncic's post.

The 35-year-old enjoyed an impressive NBA career. His superstar peak was unfortunately cut short due to constant injury concerns. There was a time when Rose was among the best players in the entire league. He won the NBA MVP Award during the 2010-11 season, which also happens to the last time the Mavs won a championship.

However, Doncic did not make his NBA debut until 2018. Luka immediately won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2018-19 and has emerged as a superstar over the years.

Luka Doncic clearly has respect for Derrick Rose. By the time Doncic entered the NBA, however, Rose was not the same superstar that he once was. Still, Rose was able to battle through his injuries and play in the NBA from 2008-2024.

Luka Doncic vs. Derrick Rose in NBA

Again, Doncic wasn't in the NBA when Rose won his MVP. When Luka did play against Rose, the Mavs star led Dallas to eight wins in nine regular season games.

Their first game against one another was in October of 2018 while Rose was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas earned a victory in that contest by a final score of 140-136. Doncic and Rose's final matchup against one another occurred in December of 2023, as the Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113.

Rose's only regular season victory over Doncic came during his time with the New York Knicks in April of 2021. New York won the game 117-109.

Derrick Rose will be remembered for his time with the Bulls. Although injuries did not allow Rose to truly fulfill his potential throughout his career, his 2010-11 campaign was an elite season to say the least.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is currently building his own legacy in the NBA. Doncic has yet to win an MVP, but that could change soon. At 25 years old, the sky's the limit for the Mavericks guard.