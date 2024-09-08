Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic received the perfect compliment from Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

“Gangster,” Banchero said when asked how he would describe Doncic in one word.

"I'll say, gangster."



Paolo Banchero describes Luka Doncic with one word



Banchero isn't messing around about Doncic. Since entering the league in 2018, he has quite the resume already. A five-time All-NBA selection, in addition to the 2018 Rookie of the Year, Doncic also led the league in scoring during the 2023-24 season (33.9 points per game).

Although the end of the 2022-23 season resulted in missing the playoffs, Kyrie Irving warned about him and Doncic partnering for years. It's safe to say that the partnership is working smoothly. The following season, the Mavericks made the NBA Finals. Despite losing to the Boston Celtics, Doncic himself had an amazing playoff run. He averaged 28.9 points, 9.5 assists and 8.7 rebounds in 40.9 minutes per game.

The numbers look like something out of a video game, but that's how Doncic plays. He also led the NBA playoffs in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons in points per game, with 35.7 and 31.7 respectively. The eye-staggering statistics and offensive prowess make Doncic a true “gangster” in the eyes of many in the NBA.

Has anyone else besides Paolo Banchero complimented Mavericks' Luka Doncic?

Both current and former NBA players have paid their respects to the Slovenian superstar, especially former Philadelphia 76ers guard and Hall-of-Famer Allen Iverson. AI previously went on The Big Podcast and raved about Doncic's 73-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the 2023-24 season.

Iverson explained how Doncic's style is reminiscent of streetball, mixed with being a pro. In addition, Shaquille O'Neal added to Iverson's point by saying that Doncic has swag when he plays. The behind-the-backboard shots, the crazy ball-handling, and Doncic playing at his exact pace are only a few examples of what the swag he possesses.

More compliments came during the Mavericks' NBA Finals run. Jamal Crawford, a three-time sixth man of the year has about as close to a streetball game as it gets. His mix of elite handles, tough shot-making and simply putting his defenders on skates made him one of the best. Crawford used the same word that Banchero used to describe Doncic: “Gangster.”

Crawford and Iverson are two of the guys in NBA history that personify the word swag. They know how much of a gangster Doncic is on the basketball court. Irving has also seen Doncic be truly dominant since arriving at the Mavericks. Irving mentioned how his teammate perfects all the flashy and streetball moves every day in practice.

As the Mavericks look to enter the 2024-25 season, Doncic will look to bring that “gangster” aura once again to a team aiming for another NBA Finals appearance.