DALLAS — PJ Washington has established himself as one of the better players on the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is simply a better team when he is on the floor. He has played well on the offensive end of the floor for the most part, but Washington's all-around game is what makes him such an impactful player. Washington addressed his defensive prowess while speaking to reporters after practice on Saturday.

“I just kind of wanted to be a primary defender, guard all the best guys,” Washington said. “Just really excel in that on that side of the floor… I feel like I can guard anybody, I feel like I'm comfortable guarding smalls, bigs it doesn't really matter… I’ve always been able to block shots since I was a little kid. When I was a kid, I used to let people run by me so I could block shots. For me, that comes natural.

“Steals, I think, is just being in the right spot… It's just the little games that go into the game that, for me, just trying to be locked in on that side at all times.”

Washington was forced to miss Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks ultimately dropped the contest, losing 118-104. They are now 1-5 in games in which Washington does not play.

The good news is that Washington recently returned to practice and is expected to be available on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

Washington, 26, is averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per outing. At 6'7″, Washington truly feels as if he can guard any position and any player on the floor. He is not afraid to accept any challenge, regardless of who the opponent may be.

Washington's ability to contribute on both sides of the floor has been of the utmost importance for the Mavs. He will look to help the Mavericks defeat the Warriors on Sunday.