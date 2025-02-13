When the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors face off, it's still surprising to see Klay Thompson on a different team. Stephen Curry shared the same sentiment after their recent loss to the Mavericks when he was asked if it gets any less weird seeing his former backcourt mate in a different jersey.

“Just gotta get over the shock still of it seeing him in a different jersey, but once you lock into the game, after the first game back in The Bay, it's got a little more normal, if you will,” Curry said.

Curry and Thompson had spent almost all of their career together, but after his reduced role last season, Thompson looked to find a new opportunity somewhere else. That place was the Mavericks, and he's been playing well for his new team throughout the season.

Regardless of what he does on his new team, nobody will forget the special moments he had with the Warriors. There, he became a four-time NBA champion and was crowned one of the best three-point shooters in the league, along with Curry.

The Warriors went out at the trade deadline and had to find a missing piece to their big three, and they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. He's not the player that Thompson was, but he brings a set of skills that the Warriors need to improve this season.

Stephen Curry still processing Klay Thompson on Mavericks

Earlier in the season, Stephen Curry noted that it still doesn't feel right not seeing Klay Thompson's jersey in the locker room.

“It still doesn’t make any sense,” Curry said via Logan Murdock of The Ringer. “And there’s deep down a wish that it could be different, but every time you walk in the locker room and don’t see no. 11 on the board, it still shocks you a little bit. … I’m definitely going to his house when I go to Dallas. I’m going to raid his fridge.”

There's still a chance that Curry and Thompson could reunite in the future, but the Warriors guard isn't holding his breath.

“Never say never in this league,” Curry said. “But I find that hard to see happen.”

At this point, it just seems best to keep the memories they had playing together and know that they may not play together again on the same NBA team. Thompson wanted a better role, which the Warriors weren't giving him, and Curry looks like he's going to be in Golden State until he retires.