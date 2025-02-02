The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade initially sent shockwaves through the NBA, but fans have mostly processed the idea. In the aftermath of the trade, an old viral video capturing a moment involving Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vice president Michael Finley and a beer after the 2024 Western Conference Finals resurfaced.

The video was originally shot during the Mavericks' celebration after winning the Western Conference to earn a bid to the 2024 NBA Finals. Doncic was seen sipping a beer when Finley approached him and swiftly snatched it out of his hands. Doncic was seen reacting by shrugging his shoulders.

Fans found the interaction humorous at first but read more into it a year later. After the Doncic-Davis trade was confirmed, reports suggested that the Mavericks became frustrated with the reigning NBA scoring champion's supposed lack of discipline. Dallas believed Doncic did not take his diet and conditioning seriously, leading to his injury issues in 2024-2025.

Four months after finishing as the 2024 runner-up, Doncic supposedly showed up to camp overweight. Weight and conditioning were two of Doncic's biggest concerns entering the 2018 NBA Draft. However, none of these concerns have affected his on-court play, as he has been named an All-Star in each of his first five seasons.

Luka Doncic's 2024 playoff performances

In the 2024 Western Conference Finals, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists to lead the Mavericks over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite Minnesota entering the series as the higher-seeded team, Dallas dominated the five-game series, clinching it with a 21-point blowout in Game 5.

In the ensuing NBA Finals, Doncic averaged 29.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. However, the Mavericks' fate flipped as they lost the series in five decisive games. Doncic was criticized for his purported lack of effort and defense in the series.

Team general manager Nico Harrison took a shot at Doncic's defense on his way out. In his first statement following the trade, Harrison noted that “defense wins championships” in reaction to swapping Doncic for Davis.