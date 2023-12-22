The Mavericks and Suns will match up on Christmas Day, but they will both do it without one of their stars.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are both stacked at the top end with superstar talent. For that reason, they were matched up to play each other on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, both teams may be without some of that superstar talent on Dec. 25, but their game is sure to be a thriller regardless. Here is how you can watch the Mavericks and Suns game.

When and where is the Mavericks vs. Suns game?

The Mavericks and Suns game will be the last game of the night on Christmas Day. The two teams will play at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 25. The game is at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

How to watch NBA on Christmas Day: Mavericks vs. Suns

ESPN will be broadcasting the game, and you can also watch it with fuboTV.

Date: Monday, Dec. 25 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Arizona

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Suns -5

Mavericks storylines

Luka Doncic is on fire right now. He is having an MVP-caliber season, and he has turned it up a notch in December. In his last ten games, Doncic has averaged 36.2 points. 11.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. The Mavericks live and die by Doncic, and so far, he has been unstoppable.

Luka Doncic is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 32+ PPG, 8+ RPG, and 9+ APG in a season. 32.7 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 9.1 APG pic.twitter.com/PPfhkj3wBc — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2023

Doncic's partner in crime has been Kyrie Irving, and the pairing of the two ball-dominant stars has worked out better than a lot of people expected. Injuries have been an issue for Irving in recent seasons, though, and he has missed the Mavericks' last six games with a right heel contusion. It seems unlikely that Irving will be back for Christmas, although that is not out of the question.

With or without Irving, the Mavericks' offense is still elite. The team scores 119 points per game as Doncic is surrounded by shooters like Tim Hardaway Jr, Seth Curry, and Jaden Hardy. The team having a great offense and plenty of shooters has been the case for years, though. Now, the team has surrounded Doncic with more defense and interior finishers, which were traits that were lacking on Dallas' roster prior to this season.

Grant Williams is a role player that does all of the little things, and he has been a great offseason acquisitions. Additionally, Dereck Lively has been one of the best rookies in the league. The center thrives as a play finisher and he has also brought more rim protection to the team. If Irving is unable to play for the Mavericks on Christmas Day, the team will need those role players to step up in a big way against the Suns.

Suns storylines

The Suns will also be without one of their stars. Bradley Beal was traded for in the offseason to give Phoenix an incredibly talented big-three, but the former Wizard has been unable to stay on the court. In fact, the Suns only played one complete game together with their three stars before Beal got hurt again. Beal's most recent injury came when he rolled his ankle after landing on Donte DiVincenzo's foot, and it means he will miss the game on Christmas Day.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been holding down the fort all season, though, and they will be able to do so again on Christmas. Durant is averaging 31 points per game, which is the most he has averaged since the 2013-14 season when he won the scoring title and MVP.

With Beal out, fellow shooting guards Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon have stepped up in a big way. Allen is on pace for his best season yet, and Gordon is having his most effective season scoring the rock since 2020-21.

Both the Suns and the Mavericks are built for offense, but they are vulnerable defensively, even with the added players that have helped on that side. That means on Christmas Day, it is very possible we get an offensive masterclass to end the night, and that is something a lot of fans would be willing to stay up late to see.