The Dallas Mavericks will continue their city trip as they head from Brooklyn to Manhattan to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Mavericks-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mavericks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 119-107 on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Initially, they broke free to a large 65-47 halftime lead. The Mavs maintained the lead for the win. Significantly, Kyrie Irving led the way with 36 points by going 15 for 24, including 6 for 10 from the triples. Luca Doncic added 35 points while going 13 for 27. Also, he added 18 rebounds and nine assists. Josh Green had 12 points. Meanwhile, Tim Hardway Jr. had 14 points off the bench. The Mavs shot 50.5 percent, including 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, the Mavs held the Nets to 45.1 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent from the triples.

The Knicks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 123-113 on Tuesday at the Garden. Amazingly, they jumped out to a 70-46 halftime lead. The Knicks maintained the lead despite a comeback attempt from the Grizzlies. Ultimately, Donte DiVincenzo led the way with 32 points.

Jalen Brunson added 27 points while shooting 11 for 21. Also, Isaiah Hartenstein added 17 points while going 7 for 8 from the field. Precious Achiwa had 17 points while going 8 for 13. Lastly, Josh Hart had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Knicks shot 55.8 percent from the field, including 40.7 percent from the triples. Unfortunately, the Knicks allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 51.3 percent from the field, including 56.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Knicks also had 14 steals, which helped them force 19 turnovers.

The Mavs lead the head-to-head series 45-40. Recently, the Mavericks defeated the Knicks 124-118 on January 11, 2024. The Mavericks have won three in a row in this series. However, the teams have split the last 10 games. The Mavericks are 3-2 in their last five games at MSG. Moreover, all three of their wins have been by 10 or more points/

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Knicks Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

New York Knicks: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Knicks

Time: 7:37 PM ET/4:37 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mavericks come into this game with a 26-25 mark against the spread. Moreover, they are 15-9 against the spread on the road. The Mavericks are 9-14 against the spread when they have been the underdog. Additionally, they are 5-7 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. The Mavericks are 7-8 against the spread when they have faced nonconference opponents.

Doncic is the best scorer in the NBA. So far, he is averaging 34.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. Doncic is also shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Ultimately, he has averaged 25.2 points per game in five games at the Garden. Irving is averaging 25.1 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 47.5 percent from the field, including 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Hardaway has been excellent. Currently, he is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Derrick Jones Jr. is another option for the Mavs. However, he is struggling recently, managing only two points on Tuesday. Jones is averaging 10 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if Doncic and Irving can have a big game and shoot well. Then, they need to stop Brunson and DiVincenzo from producing.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks are 29-20-2 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 15-9-1 against the spread at home. The Knicks are also 21-11 against the spread when they have been the favorite. Likewise, the Knicks are 12-8 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. The Knicks are also 10-9 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. More importantly, they are 2-3 against the spread since losing Julius Randle to a shoulder injury.

The Knicks will be without Randle. Therefore, someone needs to step up. Brunson is their best player. So far, he is averaging 27.2 points per game. Brunson is shooting 48.1 percent from the field, including 41.3 percent from the triples. Then, OG Anunoby is another player that needs to do well. Anunoby is averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Likewise, DiVincenzo is averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field. Hartenstein must do better. Currently, he is averaging 6.9 points per game while shooting 60.6 percent from the field.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson can have a big game and receive help from Anunoby, DiVincenzo, and Hartenstein. Then, they need to contain Doncic and Irving.

Final Mavericks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are not the same team without Randle. Expect the Mavs to hang around. Mavericks cover.

Final Mavericks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -2 (-110)