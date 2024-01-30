The Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Mavericks have sputtered a bit in recent games as they to get back to their winning ways in the Western Conference when they head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dallas (26-21) has really been feeling the loss of Kyrie Irving due to a thumb injury that has kept him out for the last four games. It remains to be seen if Irving will be due back in time for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his absence, Luka Doncic has been doing the heavy lifting, so much so that he had a whopping 73 points in their 148-143 victory in last week's matchup. If Irving isn't cleared for this contest it will be Doncic show once again when the Mavericks head out on the road in this Western Conference matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (33-14) is sitting atop of the Western Conference standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder but they've had two bad losses in their last few games that were a bit concerning for this championship-hopeful team. They had a one-point defeat to the bottom-feeding San Antonio Spurs and a three-point home loss to the lowly Charlotte Hornets. While they boast a great trio with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert if they don't play better even against subpar competition they will struggle once playoffs come. They will look to be a cohesive unit and play some better basketball when they play host to the Dallas Mavericks in this Wednesday matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Timberwolves Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Buckle up, hoops fans, because Wednesday night's clash between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves is shaping up to be a barn-burner. Both teams are hungry and both have the firepower to light up the Target Center. But when the dust settles, Luka Doncic and the Mavs walk away with the W.

Luka Doncic sensation is on a tear, averaging a near triple-double in his last five games. His step-back dagger against the Pelicans was pure ice, and his chemistry with Dereck Lively is blossoming into a pick-and-pop nightmare for defenses. The Wolves' energetic D will be a challenge, but Luka's vision and passing wizardry will find the cracks. Remember, this is the guy who dropped 46 on KAT and the crew just last season.

Remember Josh Green? The Aussie rookie has been on fire lately, providing instant offense and hustle off the bench. His athleticism and scoring bursts could be the difference-maker in a close game. Don't underestimate the impact of a young player hungry to prove himself on a big stage.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Hold onto your Timberwolves jerseys, fans, because Wednesday night's showdown against the Dallas Mavericks is more than just another game. It's a homecoming, a statement, and a chance for Minnesota to prove they're a force to be reckoned with in the West. Don't underestimate the home crowd's energy the Target Center will be electric, and that's just the first weapon in the Wolves' arsenal. Timberwolves territory is about to become Mavs hunting ground.

Karl-Anthony Towns is on a mission. He's averaging 30.8 points and 8 rebounds in his last five games, showcasing a dominant blend of post moves, fadeaways, and even the occasional three-pointer. Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith are solid defenders, but they'll struggle to contain KAT's size and skill for an entire game. Look for KAT to feast in the paint and establish early dominance.

Anthony Edwards is no longer just a highlight reel. He's become a complete scorer, reading defenses with poise and finding his teammates when the double-teams come. His ability to attack the rim and create open looks for Jaden McDaniels and the ever-dangerous Naz Reid will be a nightmare for Dallas' perimeter defense. Prepare for some electrifying dunks and clutch buckets from Edwards in front of his adoring home crowd.

Chris Finch doesn't get enough credit for his defensive schemes. The Wolves can switch, trap, and blitz with the best of them, adapting to every offensive tactic thrown at them. Expect Dallas to see double-teams on Luka, aggressive rotations, and a relentless pursuit of steals and deflections. This defense has shut down elite teams before, and they're hungry to do it again

While Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are a talented bunch, they're walking into a hornet's nest on Wednesday night. KAT's dominance, Edwards' offensive explosion, Gobert's defensive anchor, Finch's strategic brilliance, and the electric Target Center crowd are a potent cocktail for victory. Timberwolves fans, get ready to roar, because Wednesday night, Minnesota is serving up a Mavs massacre as they get this home victory while covering the spread.

Final Mavericks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3.5 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)