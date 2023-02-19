The Dallas Mavericks acquired the second-biggest star at the trade deadline when they took a massive gamble on star guard Kyrie Irving. He is the second star to be paired with Luka Doncic after the failed experiment with Kristaps Porzingis came to an end last season. Irving is on an expiring contract, but Dallas is expected to make a push to re-sign him, especially with the assets they shipped to Brooklyn.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith were the two players traded away for the prized guard from Duke. Since the blockbuster deal for Irving, the Mavs have gone 2-3, with their two victories coming without Luka Doncic, so Dallas has yet to claim its first win with Irving and Doncic on the floor together.

Having two of the best scorers in the NBA on one team is a sight to behold for their fanbase, but it also means they will surrender a ton of points every night. That has been the reason why they have succumbed to both the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves in recent losses. Allowing 133 and 124 points on any night in the postseason is unforgivable for an organization with championship aspirations, and their poor defense is the fatal flaw that could ultimately destroy their season.

Mavs fatal flaw: Lackluster defensive showing

Offense requires more skill and talent than defense, as initiating defensive stops can occur due to sheer determination and desire. Guys like Jose Alvarado and T.J. McConnell aren’t the most talented guys to take the court, but they have carved out vital roles on their respective teams. The effort these two guys bring every match is something that the Mavs lack immensely in the aftermath of the Irving trade.

Even before the hiring of head coach Jason Kidd, the Mavs didn’t exactly have great defenders on their roster, but they had guys who prioritized it when they were on the floor. The injury to Maxi Kleber and the departure of Finney-Smith opened up a massive hole in Dallas’ defense, forcing guys like Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina into bigger roles.

Green has a very high ceiling, so it would be wise to continue playing him for over 30 minutes a game. However, the problems really begin to pop up when it comes to their other role players, such as Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jaden Hardy,who are subpar defenders. The Mavs’ bench is shallow, so there will be lineups where they will have three or four lackluster defenders on the court at the same time.

With the trade deadline behind us and limited options available on the buyout market, the changes must come internally for Dallas. Going from 7th last year to 24th this year in the defensive rating isn’t going to cut it for the Mavericks. While that downward trend in defensive rating is wildly concerning, it also means that Kidd has the structure and system capable of turning the defense around after the All-Star break.

Doncic and Irving are both phenomenal scorers, but they are not known for their defensive prowess. Thus, it forces Kidd to start Green instead of someone like Hardaway because if he starts Hardaway, the Mavs lineups will be centered on offense only. The same concern rings true with the big man rotation, which is why Dwight Powell starts more games than Christian Wood.

Powell’s height and interior defense are necessary for this team, so Kidd leaves him on the floor for long stretches of the action. Having someone like Wood with Doncic and Irving on the floor can cause defensive nightmares. Dallas’ perimeter defense is already horrific, and with Wood on the floor, opposing offenses can attack the paint with reckless abandon because Wood’s interior defense is not good.

With the team set to chase another postseason berth, balancing the lineups will be critical with this talented roster. If they can’t figure out how to fix their defensive woes, which are clearly a potentially fatal flaw, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Mavs end up flaming out of the postseason much earlier than expected.