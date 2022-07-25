Will the Dallas Mavericks successfully fill the void left by Jalen Brunson and finally give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star?

After Jalen Brunson left the Dallas Mavericks this summer to join the New York Knicks, superstar Luka Doncic lost the team’s secondary scoring option. Needless to say, Brunson’s departure led to a vacuum in the backcourt that needs to be filled.

Breaking: The Dallas Mavericks have been informed that Jalen Brunson intends to sign with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources told @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/xQodZNjDc3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2022

The Mavericks did receive a bit of consolation when they acquired Christian Wood in a trade on June 24. He should be the team’s newest offensive tool. With his scoring skill-set, Wood can potentially put up between 18 to 20 points per game. That’s a good sign moving forward since former Mavericks centers weren’t really reliable offensive weapons. He will likely play a significant role on that end of the floor.

Having said that, the Mavericks’ roster retooling is far from complete.

Wood is a great addition, but he’s no No. 2. Dallas still needs to add a crucial co-star for franchise star Luka.

Some feel Spencer Dinwiddie could be that guy. Last season, he averaged 15.8 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Mavericks. Dinwiddie will surely be an important piece for Dallas this season, but nothing indicates he could blossom into a No. 2 guy. His main strength is being the primary scorer off the bench. Moving Dinwiddie to the starting unit could prove to be more detrimental moving forward.

They need a guy with proven star potential who can attract opposing defenders in a much more meaningful way than either Wood or Dinwiddie.

Mavericks Key Move

Bring in Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton could be that guy.

It has been reported several times over the past couple of months that Dallas could actually be interested in Sexton, who is a restricted free agent.

The Mavericks and Knicks will make an ‘aggressive run’ at Collin Sexton, per @AmicoHoops “Whoever doesn’t land Jalen Brunson — will make an aggressive run at Sexton, sources said. Sexton is Plan B in both of those places.” pic.twitter.com/0vd4a0In0o — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 30, 2022

The Cavaliers haven’t locked Sexton up yet, and their current offer is lower than what Sexton feels he deserves. That could present an interesting opportunity for Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and GM Nico Harrison.

Granted, the Mavericks are already in the luxury tax. Still, some nifty moves can possibly bring Sexton in to complete an interesting Big Three down in Dallas.

To compound things, everyone expects the Cavaliers to match any offer for Sexton. They will likely ask for additional assets to sweeten any potential deal. The Mavericks may have their work cut out for them if they want to sign Sexton. There are, however, many indications that he’s worth it.

Before his knee injury last season, Sexton was on the up and up. His scoring average has sharply risen ever since he got drafted at No. 8 in 2018. He has shown that he can be among the elite scorers in the league, and partnering up with Luka will give the Mavericks an extremely potent backcourt tandem.

As things stand, a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavaliers would be the best move, though it doesn’t seem like the Cavaliers are interested in any direct swap. They know how good Sexton can be. If they’ll lose him, they want so much more in return.

It’s possible for Dallas to offer a veteran-heavy package that includes Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, and Dwight Powell since they won’t have a first-round pick until 2025. In fact, Josh Green is the only player in their lineup on a rookie contract.

And yet even that might not be enough. Adding Dinwiddie could make it work, though if you’re Dallas, would you want to give up that much for what some may view as “damaged goods?”

Recall that because of a damaged left meniscus, Sexton played just 11 games last season. he ended up with averages of 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. As a result of failing to accept a rookie extension before the trade deadline a few months ago, the 23-year-old became a restricted free agent.

On the flip side, Sexton is reportedly ready to play again after making a “complete recovery.” He would likely be raring to put up big numbers anew, and the Mavericks would do well to have a player like that alongside Doncic and Wood.