An in-depth look at why the Dallas Mavericks should avoid making a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is emerging as a popular trade candidate early in the 2023-24 NBA season. LaVine is rumored to even be interested in being traded. The Dallas Mavericks have been mentioned as a possible suitor for LaVine in NBA trade rumors, although the chances of Dallas acquiring him remain unlikely.

Should the Mavs try to trade for LaVine though?

There is an argument to be made for Dallas attempting to make a deal. The Phoenix Suns went all in on scoring this offseason by adding Bradley Beal to their Kevin Durant and Devin Booker-led roster. There have been other teams in the past that have simply loaded up on star scorers, not worried too much about defense, and still found success.

Although, most successful teams in the NBA have featured at least a few key defensive-minded players on the roster. And there lies the primary concern with LaVine and the Mavs.

Mavs already feature a good enough offense

Adding LaVine to the roster would give Dallas a very potent offense. The fact is that Dallas already scores enough points. The Mavs currently rank second in points per game, trailing only the Indiana Pacers, per NBA.com.

LaVine is a good three-point shooter despite his struggles so far in 2023-24. Dallas, however, leads the league in three-pointers made and three-point percentage. Tim Hardaway Jr. deserves a lot of credit for Dallas' outstanding three-point statistics, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have also helped without question.

Dallas' struggles have stemmed from the defensive side of the ball. That's why LaVine's teammate, Alex Caruso, would be a better fit for the Mavs. Caruso isn't much of a scoring threat but he's a reliable defender capable of causing havoc.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets have shown that adding a bunch of stars and having them play together doesn't always work out.

The Nets' Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden-led roster didn't lead to much success. Bringing Ben Simmons into the mix in the James Harden trade didn't help either.

This year, the Clippers acquired Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers and immediately began losing games.

It takes time to develop chemistry. The Mavs traded for Irving last season and missed the playoffs. Irving looks much more comfortable in the lineup this year, and much of that is surely a product of improved chemistry.

So with the Mavs' offense already firing on all cylinders for the most part, and the team performing well overall, trading for Zach LaVine simply doesn't make much sense.

Zach LaVine isn't playing well…

The 2023-24 season is still fairly young and there is plenty of time for LaVine to get back on track. But as things stand right now, LaVine is struggling.

The 28-year-old is averaging 22.6 points per game on 42.4 percent field goal and 33.3 percent three-point shooting. For his career, LaVine has shot 46.4 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep.

Perhaps this is a result of the Bulls' struggles, but LaVine's assist per game mark has also declined this season. The Mavs wouldn't acquire him for his passing ability anyway, but it is just another element of LaVine's difficult campaign.

The plethora of trade rumors surely aren't helping matters. It is difficult to remain focused on basketball when all anyone wants to talk about is drama on the team and a possible trade.

Still, the Mavs don't need to acquire a struggling star who wouldn't fill their roster needs.

Finally, there is the issue of LaVine's contract. He is set to make over $43 million in 2024-25, just under $46 million in 2025-26, and has a player option worth just under $49 million for the 2026-27 season, per Spotrac.

So between the Mavs' current roster construction, LaVine's 2023-24 struggles, and his lucrative contract, the Mavs would be smart to steer clear of LaVine.

He's a great player who would make sense for a number of teams. LaVine just isn't the best trade candidate for Dallas.

Who should the Mavs trade for?

The Mavs would still be smart to make a trade or two ahead of the deadline. Acquiring players who can help on defense and in the rebounding department will be of the utmost importance. Simply acquiring more size wouldn't be a bad idea either.

We already mentioned Caruso as a player for the Mavs to target. Another trade candidate the Mavs should consider is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.

The Mavs will be an interesting team to follow ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Dallas doesn't necessarily have to make a big splash, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavs add one or two key players for a potential deep playoff run.