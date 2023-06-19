After making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals the year prior, folks had high expectations for the Dallas Mavericks heading into the 2022-23 season. But fast forward to the current day, and it's clear that the Mavs fell short of expectations.

The Mavericks' 2022-23 campaign was nothing short of a disaster. Despite trading for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline, the Mavericks finished the season with a poor 38-44 record — just the 11th-best in the Western Conference — and missed out on the postseason entirely.

Arguably the biggest reason why the Mavericks underperformed this season was their sub-par defense. The Mavericks finished 24th in the NBA in opponent field-goal percentage and opponent free-throw attempts.

But if there's one positive takeaway from the Mavericks' disappointing campaign, it's that they have a high pick in the NBA Draft they can use to improve on the defensive end. Specifically, the Mavericks own the tenth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the franchise's highest draft pick since 2018. With all of that said, here's a last-minute NBA Draft prediction for who the Mavericks will pick with the 10th overall pick:

Last-minute 2023 NBA Draft Mavs prediction for No. 10 pick

Dereck Lively

Lively, a 7'1″ center, starred on the defensive end of the floor in his freshman year with the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022-23 campaign. Lively staked his claim as arguably the top shot-blocker in the nation, as he averaged a whopping 2.4 blocks in just 20.6 minutes per game and 4.7 blocks per 40 minutes. What makes Lively such a special rim protector is his blend of size, timing, and athleticism. He projects to be an NBA-ready rim protector and might just be the best shot-blocker in his draft class.

But while Lively made a name for himself with the Blue Devils for his uncanny ability to block shots, he's more than just a shot-blocker. Lively is also a very good rebounder who rebounded the ball at a high rate with Duke. He corralled 5.4 rebounds per contest this season, including 2.1 offensive rebounds.

Beyond Lively's skill set, picking him makes sense for the Mavericks because they're really lacking at the center spot. Christian Wood is set to hit free agency this summer, and Maxi Kleber has regressed over the past few seasons.

If Lively is still available at the tenth spot, the Mavericks should and will select him, but whether he will still be on the board at ten isn't a certainty. Lively is a name who's risen in draft boards over the last few months, and so there are likely several teams in the top ten who are considering drafting him. Maybe the Washington Wizards will take him at pick eight. Or maybe the Indiana Pacers will take him at pick 7 with Myles Turner's future with the team seemingly up in the air.

Here's to hoping that both the Wizards and Pacers pass on Lively, though, because the Mavs need him the most. Lively might not be a sexy pick at ten, as his offensive game at this juncture is limited, and he doesn't necessarily scream future star. But he'll carve out a long career for himself thanks to his defensive chops and ability to get after it on the defensive end of the floor.

Tune in to the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22nd to see who the Mavs select with the tenth overall pick.