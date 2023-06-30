NBA free agency is approaching, and rumors are flying around the association. The Dallas Mavericks are at the forefront of those rumors and reports, as they have one of the biggest names on the market: Kyrie Irving.

Dallas traded for Irving at the trade deadline, and he now enters unrestricted free agency. Retaining Irving needs to be the top priority for the Mavericks when free agency begins. While Irving's time with Dallas didn't end in a playoff berth, he played well. The depth around Luka Doncic and Irving was the demise of the Mavericks this past season. Doncic and Irving could be a formidable guard duo, but they need more time to grow chemistry together.

Signing Irving should be at the top of the priority list, but there is still more they need to accomplish. Dallas selected center Dereck Lively II in the draft, who should be a quality young center for them. He is a defensive center and could be a lob threat for Doncic and Irving. They also traded for Richaun Holmes and have JaVale McGee on the roster. Their center depth chart doesn't have a star but has solid role players.

This makes the forward spot the biggest position of need to upgrade after re-signing Irving. With that said, here are last-minute predictions for the Mavs in 2023 NBA free agency.

Mavs re-sign Kyrie Irving on a three-year deal

Dallas needs Irving to return, as they gave up quality depth to acquire him. Doncic and Irving could form one of the best duos in the league once they have more time to play together. In 20 games, Irving averaged 26.9 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He shot 51 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three. The 31-year-old guard is a star that could help Dallas compete in the competitive Western Conference.

Irving is trying to gain leverage in free agency by meeting with other teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and possibly the Philadelphia 76ers, after James Harden has requested a trade.

While Irving is taking these meetings, Dallas still has the leverage in a deal. The Suns don't have the cap space to sign Irving, and it would be a weird fit after trading for Bradley Beal to pair with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Rockets are focused on other free agents like Kyle Kuzma, Fred VanVleet, and Dillon Brooks.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office has claimed that they want to keep their core together and make moves around the edges. Signing Irving would completely blow up their current core outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Philadelphia would also be a difficult avenue, as they would have to make a sign-and-trade deal, including Harden or Tobias Harris.

With the Mavs still holding leverage, they can offer Irving a three-year deal rather than a five-year supermax contract. This would give Doncic and Irving a window to figure it out and allow the Mavs time to surround them with quality depth.

Mavs sign Jalen McDaniels

Jalen McDaniels is a great defensive forward that could be a valuable role player for Dallas. The 6-foot-9 forward would provide defense for a lineup that desperately needs it. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds this past season. McDaniels shot 40 percent from three in 22 games after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline.

He is a great defender and has shown the ability to space the floor. McDaniels is an athletic forward that can finish at the rim, be a cutter, and be a lob threat, even if he isn't a consistent three-point shooter.

The Mavs should target him for forward depth in free agency.

Mavs sign Grant Williams

Grant Williams is another forward that Dallas should pursue in free agency. Williams is a good defender and three-point shooter that has been an impactful role player for the Boston Celtics.

He averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 39.5% from downtown. Williams' defense and shooting is the perfect role player to surround Doncic with. He should be a target for the Mavs with their mid-level exception.

The Mavs have plenty of decisions to make this offseason. Re-signing Irving needs to be at the top of the priority list as well as adding impactful role players to the rotation.

