Dereck Lively trending in wrong direction for Timberwolves game

The Dallas Mavericks have weathered their share of ups and downs since a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. While the team still owns a respectable 21-15 record (sixth in West), the Mavs are due for some additional turbulence if they can't stay healthy for an extended period of time.

It goes without saying that the consistent availability of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is essential, but the presence of Dallas' rookie center is also crucial to this group finding success. Unfortunately, Dereck Lively II is listed as doubtful in the latest injury report ahead of Sunday's home game versus the conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Luka Doncic, who sat out last night, is questionable vs. Wolves tomorrow. Dereck Lively II is doubtful. Dante Exum is out. Mavs have changed his injury description from a heel contusion to plantar fascia sprain. pic.twitter.com/Kp17MAp6uV — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 6, 2024

Lively suffered a left ankle sprain this past Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers and was therefore unavailable for Friday's game versus the same team. He first sustained the injury in December, so there is a genuine concern that this issue could linger for a while longer. The Mavs will also be without guard Dante Exum, with Doncic being considered questionable against the Wolves.

Dallas made a concentrated effort to get more imposing inside when it selected Lively with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The former Duke big man profiled as one of the best defenders in the class and his first-half results support that projection. He is averaging 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25 minutes per game.

If Dereck Lively is not able to play on Sunday, then Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert could feast in the low post for Minnesota. Adversity can prepare a team for the playoffs, but the Mavericks need to get healthy in order to keep building their chemistry.