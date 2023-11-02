Mavs forward Derrick Jones Jr. showed Zach LaVine and the Bulls what they were missing with a putback poster dunk on Wednesday night.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s calling card, ever since coming into the league during the 2016-17 season, has been his hops. Now playing for the Dallas Mavericks seven years into his career, Jones continues to defy gravity, and on Wednesday night, one of his athletic feats came at the expense of his former Chicago Bulls teammate Zach LaVine.

With eight minutes to go in the third quarter, the Mavs had a broken offensive possession ending with a Dereck Lively II hook shot. The Bulls, however, fell asleep on the weak side, failing to box out Jones as Lively's shot clanked off the back iron. The Mavs forward then skied high for the putback jam, throwing a two-handed poster over his old mate LaVine.

DERRICK JONES JR PUTBACK ON LAVINE 😤 pic.twitter.com/LC00Bibjyd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2023

The 2020 NBA Slam Dunk contest champion threw down that jam with conviction; in fact, he put so much thrust into that dunk that reporters asked him whether he felt badly that he did so against a former teammate in LaVine. Nevertheless, the Mavs forward revealed that he doesn't care who he has to dunk over, even bringing up his mother in the process in what was an incredibly cold moment for the 26-year old forward.

“Honestly, I’m sorry to say it, I don’t even care if my mom is there,” Jones told reporters after the Mavs' 114-108 win over the Bulls, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

That is definitely a cold-blooded mindset to have for someone with athletic gifts as elite as Derrick Jones Jr.'s. Why should the highflyer feel bad for turning the momentum towards the Mavs' favor in a close game with an emphatic play, especially when it also adds even greater emotional damage seeing as he was a member of the Bulls organization for two years?

Jones has also been such an incredible player for the Mavs thus far; after dropping 22 points in their win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, he followed up with a 17-point outing against his former team, climaxing with his epic putback poster dunk. Signed to a cheap deal during the offseason, Jones has been everything the Mavs expected and more.