Dirk Nowitzki gets extreme honor from Germany that Mavs fans will love

Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki just continues to make history. It’s already been three years since the 14-time All-Star played professionally but at this point, the honors he’s being given for what was a decorated basketball career just continue to come.

It has now been confirmed that the German national basketball federation has decided to retire Dirk’s No. 14 jersey. This is an ultimate honor considering how this is the first time in history that a national team has retired a jersey number. Under previous FIBA rules, players were only allowed to use a limited range of numbers, thereby making jersey number retirements virtually impossible.

Dirk Nowitzki has come out with an official statement acknowledging this epic gesture. The Mavs legend also talked up the upcoming EuroBasket tournament which tips off on September 1st (h/t EuroHoops.net):

“I felt honored above all when this idea was presented to me by the German federation,” Nowitzki said in a statement. “It was a nice surprise and I’m already excited about what awaits me in Cologne. As an ambassador of FIBA EuroBasket, I’m looking forward to exciting games with great teams and hope that the fans in Cologne and Berlin will ensure full arenas and a great atmosphere.”

Germany will retire the soon-to-be Hall of Famers’ jersey before the national team’s opening game of the EuroBasket tournament.

German federation president Ingo Weiss had nothing but high praise for Dirk, who many consider being the greatest German player in history:

“If anyone deserves it, it’s Dirk,” said Weiss. “He has always been willing to play for Germany, putting in incredible performances in 153 international games for the men.”

Among Dirk’s many accomplishments with the national team include a bronze medal during the 2022 FIBA World Championship, as well as a second-place finish during the 2005 EuroBasket tournament. Nowitzki was named the tournament MVP on both occasions.