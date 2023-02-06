The Dallas Mavericks gave up quite a haul for Kyrie Irving. This came in the form of an array of future draft picks, Spencer Dinwiddie, and fan-favorite Dorian Finney-Smith. The departure of DFS as part of the blockbuster trade, in particular, seems to have struck a chord with Dallas supporters everywhere as they bid farewell to one of their most loyal servants.

It’s not as if they did not see it coming, though. Even Finney-Smith himself opened up about the possibility of getting traded right before the Kyrie megadeal went down. The ex-Mavs stud said that he understands that the NBA is a business. With regard to potentially parting ways with the team that he’s been playing for for the last seven years, DFS said, “hopefully not, but you just never know.”

For Finney-Smith, who will now be taking his talents to the Brooklyn Nets, one of the most difficult parts of all this is how his family deals with it. He has a 12-year-old daughter, who Finney-Smith has to consider amid all the trade rumblings:

“Last year probably more because they were [also] trying to figure out my [contract extension] deal,” he said about having these trade conversations with his daughter, via Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “But it’s just one of those things — we might be moving or she might have to finish school here. Just try to be honest with her, let her know the business. It’s nothing in her control. It’s nothing she did. It’s just out there. It’s part of it.”

Dorian Finney-Smith was also asked about how he feels now that he’s established himself as a well-loved figure among Dallas fans. It is clear that this man has nothing but love for Mavs Nation:

“That feels good, man,” he said. “I appreciate all the love. At one point, fans were saying ‘Who the f— is this?’ I appreciate it. I guess they see the hard work I put in and how far I’ve come.”

You will be missed in Dallas, sir.